Sept 27 Premier League champions Leicester City and Arsenal are among the five clubs charging most for Champions League tickets this season, according to spread-betting firm Spreadex (www.spreadex.com).

Arsenal set prices starting at 37 pounds ($47.97) for a ticket, while watching Champions League football at Leicester costs at least 35 pounds.

Italian giants Juventus are the most expensive team to watch at home with tickets starting at almost 39 pounds, ahead of La Liga champions Barcelona (38 pounds).

Scotland's Celtic (33 pounds) charge more than reigning champions Real Madrid (30 pounds), Bundesliga side Bayern Munich (26 pounds) and Manchester City (25 pounds).

Tottenham Hotspur offer tickets for as little as 23 pounds following their temporary move to Wembley Stadium.

At other stadiums on the continent, Sevilla, who feature in the top five, charge a minimum of 34 pounds while Paris St Germain charge at least 24 pounds.

At four pounds, Ukraine's Dynamo Kiev offer the cheapest tickets in Europe.

The average price of the cheapest ticket to watch Champions League football in the group stages is 26 pounds, the study revealed. ($1 = 0.7714 pounds) (Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney)