LONDON, Sept 30 Francesco Totti, who turned 38 on Saturday, became the oldest scorer in European club competition history when he found the net after 24 minutes of AS Roma's Champions League Group E match against Manchester City on Tuesday.

Totti, who is in his 23rd season with his only professional club, beat the record previously held by Ryan Giggs who scored when he was 37 years 289 days old for Manchester United against Benfica in September 2011.

The Italian equalised for Roma at the Etihad Stadium after Sergio Aguero had given the home side the lead. (Reporting by Mike Collett, Editing by Neville Dalton)