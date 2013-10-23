MOSCOW Oct 23 Manchester City's Ivorian midfielder Yaya Toure said he was the victim of racist abuse from the stands during his side's 2-1 Champions League victory away at CSKA Moscow on Wednesday.

"I told the ref. I think it was unbelievable and very sad. We want to stop that," Toure, who was subjected to monkey chants at the Khimki Arena, told Sky Sports.

"I think UEFA have to do a lot to try to stop it. Maybe close the stadium for a couple of games. As an African player, it is always sad when you hear something like that."

City manager Manuel Pellegrini added: "It's a pity and I hope we have the right measures."

Sergio Aguero scored twice to give City, who fell behind to Zoran Tosic's strike, their second victory in Group D. They have six points from three games while CSKA have three. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Alison Wildey)