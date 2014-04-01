Manchester United's Nemanja Vidic (R) scores a goal against Bayern Munich during their Champions League quarter-final first leg soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Bayern Munich and Barcelona were held to 1-1 draws against Manchester United and Atletico Madrid respectively in their Champions League quarter-final first legs on Tuesday.

Bayern, overwhelming favourites in the tie, dominated possession at Old Trafford but were left to rue their lack of cutting edge when Nemanja Vidic rose highest to head in Wayne Rooney's corner in the 58th minute.

The holders hit back in the 67th minute with Bastian Schweinsteiger expertly steering home from a Mario Mandzukic knock-down.

Schweinsteiger was sent off in the 90th minute for a second booking and will miss the return leg next week.

Atletico substitute Diego opened the scoring at the Nou Camp with a sensational long-range strike for the La Liga leaders who lost top scorer Diego Costa with a hamstring injury in the 30th minute.

Barcelona drew level in the 71st minute with Neymar meeting Iniesta's defence-splitting pass with a sublime first-time finish into the far corner.

Barca pressed for a late winner but Atletico held on and will take a vital away goal back to the Vicente Calderon stadium.

In the other quarter-final fixtures, 2012 champions Chelsea travel to Paris St Germain while nine-time winners Real Madrid host last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

(Reporting By Tom Hayward; editing by Toby Davis)