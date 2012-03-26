March 26 Facts and figures ahead of Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final, first leg fixtures: APOEL NICOSIA V REAL MADRID Head-to-head record - no matches Record this season, including qualifying rounds: APOEL Nicosia P14 W7 D4 L3 F18 A9 Real Madrid P8 W7 D1 L0 F24 A4 Leading CL 2011/12 scorers: Ailton/Gustavo Manduca (APOEL) 3 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real) 6 * APOEL, the surprise of the tournament and the first Cypriot team to reach a European quarter-final, have come a long way since their first European appearance in the 1963-64 Cup Winners Cup. Then they lost 16-1 away to Sporting Lisbon, still a record in European club competition. They also conceded 10 goals or more three times in their first nine European games and remain the only team ever to concede double figures three times. * APOEL's defence has sharpened up considerably since. They have conceded a very measly 13 goals in their last 20 European games and have lost only one of their last 11 at home. * APOEL, who will be playing their 50th match in the European Cup/Champions League, have never beaten a Spanish team in 10 attempts but they have drawn four out of five at home. * Only three of the 19 players who have started for APOEL in the Champions League this season are Cypriots - Kostas Haralambidis, Nectarios Alexandrou and Athos Solomou, all midfielders. By contrast, they have used six Brazilians, including top scorers Ailton and Gustavo Manduca. * Real, who are unbeaten in their last nine CL matches, could become the first team to record 200 victories in the European Cup/CL. It will be their 344th match in Europe's premier club competition. * Real have scored at least six goals in each of the four matches they have played against teams from Cyprus but all of them were played more than 40 years ago. They beat AEL Limassol 12-0 on aggregate in the 1968-69 European Cup and Olympiakos Nicosia 14-1 the following season. In both cases, both legs were played in Madrid so Real have not competed before in Cyprus. * Real have not lost away in the Champions League in the past two seasons. Their last away defeat was a 1-0 loss to Olympique Lyon in 2010 in the knockout round. * Real's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has netted 19 times in 24 CL games for the club, including five in his last three appearances. He has scored two goals in six of those games but has never scored a hat-trick in 76 CL matches for Real or Manchester United. - - BENFICA V CHELSEA Head-to-head record - no matches Record this season, including qualifying rounds: Benfica P12 W6 D5 L1 F20 A11 Chelsea P8 W4 D2 L2 F18 A8 Leading CL 2011/12 scorers: Oscar Cardozo (Benfica) 4 Didier Drogba (Chelsea) 4 * Benfica lost all three previous home quarter-final legs against English clubs in the European Cup, fore-runner of the CL. Manchester United beat them 5-1 in Lisbon in 1968 and Liverpool defeated them 2-1 in 1978 and 4-1 in 1984. * Benfica are unbeaten in their last 10 European home matches, winning eight of them. However, they have won only two of the last five at the Stadium of Light in the CL. * Benfica have not reached the semi-finals of the European Cup/CL since 1990 when they went on to lose to AC Milan in the final. * Benfica have a very South American look this season with 11 of 17 starters coming from the continent. By contrast only two players from Portugal have appeared in their starting line-up - Ruben Amorim twice and Luis Martins just once. * Chelsea have won four and lost only one of six CL games against Portuguese opponents and beat Porto 1-0 home and away two seasons ago in the group stage. * Chelsea have reached the semi-finals five times in the last eight seasons but have been in only one final and have yet to win the competition. * Chelsea have not won any of their last five CL away games and have lost four of their last seven. * Chelsea's Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba has scored five goals in his last five CL appearances. (Compiled by Paul Radford)