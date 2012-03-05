March 5 Facts and figures ahead of Tuesday's Champions League round of 16, second leg fixtures: BENFICA v ZENIT ST PETERSBURG Head-to-head record Played: 1 Wins: Zenit 1 Goals: Zenit 3, Benfica 2 Previous match CL: KO 15.02.12 Zenit St Petersburg 3 Benfica 2 Record this season, including qualifying rounds: Benfica P11 W5 D5 L1 F18 A11 Zenit St Petersburg P7 W3 D3 L1 F10 A7 Leading CL 2011/12 scorers: Roman Shirokov (Zenit) 5 Oscar Cardozo (Benfica) 4 * Benfica, who are playing in their 50th CL match, have won only one of their last four CL home games. They have scored one solitary goal in each of those individual matches. * Benfica have not lost at home in four previous games against teams from Russia and have conceded just one goal altogether in those matches. * Benfica's Paraguayan forward Oscar Cardozo has scored 20 goals in 34 European games for Benfica over the last three seasons. * Zenit, aiming for a first appearance in the CL quarter-finals, are unbeaten in their last six matches in the competition. * Zenit achieved a goalless draw in their only previous CL game in Portugal -- against Porto in this season's group stage. They are unbeaten in their last four games against Portuguese teams. * Zenit's midfielder Roman Shirokov has found the net five times in his last six CL games. ARSENAL v AC MILAN Head-to-head record Played: 3 Wins: Arsenal 1, Milan 1, draws 1 Goals: Milan 4, Arsenal 2 Previous meetings CL: KO 20.02.08 Arsenal 0 AC Milan 0 4.03.08 AC Milan 0 Arsenal 2 CL: KO 15.02.12 AC Milan 4 Arsenal 0 Record this season, including qualifying rounds: Arsenal P9 W5 D2 L2 F10 A11 AC Milan P7 W3 D3 L1 F15 A8 Leading CL 2011/12 scorers: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan) 5 Robin van Persie (Arsenal) 3 * Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 12 CL home games of which they have won 10. Their only home defeats in the competition in the last 41 games have been to fellow-Premier League clubs Chelsea and Manchester United. The last home defeat to an overseas team was a shock 3-0 loss to AC Milan's neighbours Inter more than eight years ago. * If Arsenal were to lose, it would be the first time in 137 CL games that they had lost three in a row. * Arsenal's Dutch striker Robin van Persie has scored 12 goals in his last 20 European games. * Milan are well placed to end their jinx of losing in the knockout round to English teams in three of the last four seasons. They have not reached the quarter-finals since 2007 when they went on to win the title, beating Liverpool in the final. * Milan are unbeaten in their last five CL away games but have not scored in any of their last three in England. * Milan's Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored in each of his last five CL games and has found the net nine times in his 13 CL matches for AC. (Compiled by Paul Radford)