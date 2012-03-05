March 5 Facts and figures ahead of
Tuesday's Champions League round of 16, second leg fixtures:
BENFICA v ZENIT ST PETERSBURG
Head-to-head record
Played: 1
Wins: Zenit 1
Goals: Zenit 3, Benfica 2
Previous match
CL: KO 15.02.12 Zenit St Petersburg 3 Benfica 2
Record this season, including qualifying rounds:
Benfica P11 W5 D5 L1 F18 A11
Zenit St Petersburg P7 W3 D3 L1 F10 A7
Leading CL 2011/12 scorers: Roman Shirokov (Zenit) 5 Oscar
Cardozo (Benfica) 4
* Benfica, who are playing in their 50th CL match, have won
only one of their last four CL home games. They have scored one
solitary goal in each of those individual matches.
* Benfica have not lost at home in four previous games
against teams from Russia and have conceded just one goal
altogether in those matches.
* Benfica's Paraguayan forward Oscar Cardozo has scored 20
goals in 34 European games for Benfica over the last three
seasons.
* Zenit, aiming for a first appearance in the CL
quarter-finals, are unbeaten in their last six matches in the
competition.
* Zenit achieved a goalless draw in their only previous CL
game in Portugal -- against Porto in this season's group stage.
They are unbeaten in their last four games against Portuguese
teams.
* Zenit's midfielder Roman Shirokov has found the net five
times in his last six CL games.
ARSENAL v AC MILAN
Head-to-head record
Played: 3
Wins: Arsenal 1, Milan 1, draws 1
Goals: Milan 4, Arsenal 2
Previous meetings
CL: KO 20.02.08 Arsenal 0 AC Milan 0
4.03.08 AC Milan 0 Arsenal 2
CL: KO 15.02.12 AC Milan 4 Arsenal 0
Record this season, including qualifying rounds:
Arsenal P9 W5 D2 L2 F10 A11
AC Milan P7 W3 D3 L1 F15 A8
Leading CL 2011/12 scorers: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan) 5
Robin van Persie (Arsenal) 3
* Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 12 CL home games of
which they have won 10. Their only home defeats in the
competition in the last 41 games have been to fellow-Premier
League clubs Chelsea and Manchester United. The last home defeat
to an overseas team was a shock 3-0 loss to AC Milan's
neighbours Inter more than eight years ago.
* If Arsenal were to lose, it would be the first time in 137
CL games that they had lost three in a row.
* Arsenal's Dutch striker Robin van Persie has scored 12
goals in his last 20 European games.
* Milan are well placed to end their jinx of losing in the
knockout round to English teams in three of the last four
seasons. They have not reached the quarter-finals since 2007
when they went on to win the title, beating Liverpool in the
final.
* Milan are unbeaten in their last five CL away games but
have not scored in any of their last three in England.
* Milan's Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored in
each of his last five CL games and has found the net nine times
in his 13 CL matches for AC.
(Compiled by Paul Radford)