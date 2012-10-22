Oct 22 Facts and figures relating to Tuesday's Champions League matches in Groups E-H. GROUP E P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 2 1 1 0 6 2 4 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 3 Juventus 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 4 FC Nordsjaelland 2 0 0 2 0 6 0 SHAKHTAR DONETSK v CHELSEA Head-to-head record - no matches * Shakhtar have won only one of their last five CL home games but they are difficult to beat in Donetsk. In their last 20 European home games they have lost just twice and kept 11 clean sheets. * This will be Shakhtar's ninth game against an English team and all involve London clubs - four against Arsenal and two each against Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham. They have not lost any of those home games, winning three and drawing with Fulham 1-1 in the Europa League three seasons ago. * European champions Chelsea have conceded 99 CL goals in 116 matches so the next they let in will be their 100th. They have scored 185 times. * Chelsea are unbeaten in their last eight CL matches, a run which began when manager Roberto Di Matteo took charge in the knockout round last season. His team overturned a 3-1 deficit from the first leg, winning 4-1 after extra time, and have not looked back since. FC NORDSJAELLAND v JUVENTUS Head-to-head record - no matches * Nordsjaelland, seeking their first CL point and their first CL goal in their debut season, have not won any of their last eight European games, losing seven of them. The Danish champions have never won a match in the main rounds of any European club competition and can count victories only in qualifying games. * Nordsjaelland have scored only two goals in their last eight European games, the last by Andreas Laudrup, son of former Barcelona and Real Madrid striker Michael Laudrup. He scored in a 2-1 away defeat to Sporting Lisbon in last season's Europa League. * Juventus drew their last game with Shakhtar Donetsk to set a new record in European club football of eight successive draws - two in the CL this season and six in the group stage of the 2010-11 Europa League. * Juventus are unbeaten in their last 12 European games. Their last defeat was three seasons ago against Fulham in the last 16 of the Europa League. They went down 4-1 in London after winning the first leg 3-1 in the fourth round. GROUP F P W D L F A Pts 1 BATE Borisov 2 2 0 0 6 2 6 2 Valencia 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 3 Bayern Munich 2 1 0 1 3 4 3 4 Lille 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 LILLE v BAYERN MUNICH Head-to-head record - no matches * Lille have never beaten a German team and have scored only one goal in three matches against clubs from Germany. * Lille have won only one of their last 10 CL games and just five of 28 in all. They have not won any of their last six CL matches at home. * Bayern have scored 497 goals in 264 matches in the European Cup/Champions League and are three short of becoming only the second team to reach 500 after Real Madrid. * Bayern have won their last four CL games against French sides without conceding a single goal. BATE BORISOV v VALENCIA Head-to-head record - no matches * BATE, who came through three qualifying rounds, are unbeaten in eight European games after two surprising 3-1 wins over Lille and Bayern in their first two group games. They had failed to win any of their 12 group games in two previous appearances in the competition. * BATE have used only two foreign players in the CL this season, fewer than any other team in the competition. Of 15 players who have appeared in their colours, only Brazilian midfielder Renan Bressan and Serb defender Marko Simic are not from Belarus. * Valencia have not won any of their last seven CL away games and have lost their last three. * Valencia striker Roberto Soldado scored 11 goals in 13 CL games for his club in the last two seasons but has not yet found the net in his two appearances in the current campaign. GROUP G P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 2 2 0 0 5 2 6 2 Celtic 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 3 Benfica 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 4 Spartak Moscow 2 0 0 2 4 6 0 BARCELONA v CELTIC Head-to-head record Played: 8 Wins: Barcelona 4, Celtic 1, draws 3 Previous matches ICFC: R2 18/11/64 Barcelona 3 Celtic 1 2/12/64 Celtic 0 Barcelona 0 UEFA: R4 11/03/04 Celtic 1 Barcelona 0 25/03/04 Barcelona 0 Celtic 0 CL: GP 14/09/04 Celtic 1 Barcelona 3 24/11/04 Barcelona 1 Celtic 1 CL: KO 20/02/08 Celtic 2 Barcelona 3 4/03/08 Barcelona 1 Celtic 0 * If Barcelona win they will become the third team, after Real Madrid and Manchester United, to collect 100 victories in the CL. * Barcelona's Lionel Messi is on a phenomenal scoring run with 16 goals in his last 12 CL games. * Celtic's 3-2 win in Moscow against Spartak in their last game was their first CL away victory at the 21st attempt. Before then they had lost 19 of 20 and drawn just one, curiously against Barcelona, their hosts this time. * Celtic, who are unbeaten in their last seven European games, have a poor record against Spanish teams, losing seven of the last nine and winning only one. SPARTAK MOSCOW v BENFICA Head-to-head record - no matches * Spartak are notoriously wobbly at home with just one win in their last 15 CL games in Moscow and nine defeats. * Spartak have scored in each of their last 13 European games but need to shore up a porous defence which has conceded 23 goals in the last eight. * Benfica have not been beaten on three previous visits to Moscow though the last match, a 3-2 win over Lokomotiv Moscow in the Cup Winners Cup, was almost 16 years ago. * Benfica have not won any of their last four CL games and have yet to score a goal in this season's competition. GROUP H P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 2 CFR Cluj 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 3 Braga 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 4 Galatasaray 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 MANCHESTER UNITED v BRAGA Head-to-head record - no matches * United have lost only one of their last 36 CL home games, a shock 1-0 defeat to Besiktas three seasons ago in the group stage. * United's Dutch striker Robin Van Persie netted twice in the last game against CFR Cluj and has scored five goals in his last five CL matches for United and previous club Arsenal. * Braga are unbeaten in their last seven European away games and have lost only one of the last 10. * Braga have a great recent record against English clubs, winning four and drawing one of their last five meetings. But they were thumped on their last CL visit to England, going down 6-0 to Arsenal two seasons ago. GALATASARAY v CFR CLUJ Head-to-head record - no matches * Galatasaray have an unconvincing home record in the CL with just two wins in their last 12 matches. * Galatasaray have won only eight of 32 CL games with coach Fatih Terim in charge. * Cluj are seeking to break a jinx which has seen them win their opening CL game in each of their three appearances in the competition and then fail to win another group match. * Cluj, who have never played a team from Turkey before, have won their last three European away games. (Edited by Tom Pilcher)