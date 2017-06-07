Britain Soccer Football - Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final - The National Stadium of Wales, Cardiff - June 3, 2017 General view of the UEFA Champions League trophy before the match Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

Madrid and Baku are the two cities bidding to host the 2019 Champions League final, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Wednesday.

The new home of Atletico Madrid and the Olympic stadium in the capital of Azerbaijan will compete for the right to stage the showpiece match in the continent's top club competition.

The two countries also hope to host the Europa League, with Sevilla's Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan put forward along with the same Baku venue and the Besiktas Arena in Istanbul, Turkey.

A decision on the venue will be made by UEFA's Executive Committee on Sept. 21.

The 2018 Champions League final will be hosted in Kiev, Ukraine and the Europa League showpiece in Lyon, France.

