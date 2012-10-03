LONDON Oct 3 Manchester United's win at CFR Cluj put them top of Champions League Group H with maximum points after two matches but doubts remain over their prospects of major successes this season.

The key to the 2-1 victory in Romania on Tuesday was the way Wayne Rooney worked well in attack with new Dutch signing Robin van Persie, who scored both goals as the top scorers from the last Premier League season started together for the first time.

Van Persie has now scored seven times in eight games since joining from Arsenal in the summer and while United always look dangerous going forwards, questions remain because they also look a danger - to themselves - at the back.

On Saturday, their defensive frailties were exposed by Tottenham Hotspur, who beat them 3-2 to win at Old Trafford for the first time since 1989.

United have fallen behind in six of the nine matches they have played this season and rallied to win in Cluj after again conceding first when Pantelis Kapetanos took advantage of some shoddy defending to strike after 14 minutes.

All three Spurs goals came through the heart of the United defence, as did Cluj's strike, although the initial damage was done wide on the right, where Patrice Evra is looking a shadow of the player he was two years ago.

The French defender was out of position and was stranded in the wrong place as Modou Sougou surged past him and cut the ball back for Kapetanos to sweep home with central defender Jonny Evans standing too far off him.

United manager Alex Ferguson described the goal as "a real shocker" afterwards, and he has some real problems to solve at the back where, cruelly, United have been hit by a series of injuries to their defenders.

Nemanja Vidic has joined Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, who have yet to play this season, on the sidelines, leaving the aging and slowing Rio Ferdinand to partner Evans most of the time.

POSITIVE PAIRING

Cluj were far from impressive for most of the match, but United, a team that has thrived with wingers down the years, played into their hands by operating without a wide man.

The home side did one simple thing well by coming through United's soft centre and goalkeeper David Da Gea preserved his team's advantage with two late, smart saves.

United played with a lack of real urgency or drive, and the only tangible positives Ferguson could take from a largely unimpressive performance was that United won and the pairing of Rooney and Van Persie, who scored 71 goals between them in all competitions last season, augurs well for the future.

Rooney, playing the deeper provider to Van Persie's front man role, did a superb job as he continues to regain match fitness following a month-long injury layoff for a gashed thigh.

He took the free-kick that Van Persie half-headed and half-shouldered home for the 29th minute equaliser and then provided a superb pass, curling the ball high into the Dutchman's path for the striker to score a brilliantly executed winner with the outside of his left foot.

Ferguson enjoyed that one, telling reporters afterwards: "The second goal was absolutely fantastic. It was a good ball from Wayne and I thought he hit it too far in front of Van Persie - but his speed to get to the ball and the way he took the goal was fantastic."

Overall, United need their injured defenders to return soon and their fit players to show a marked improvement if they are to seriously challenge for major honours this season. (Editing by John O'Brien)