MANCHESTER, England, Sept 17 Wayne Rooney scored twice to inspire Manchester United to a 4-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen in their Champions League Group A opener at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The hosts opened their account in the 22nd minute with a Rooney volley and had several chances to stretch the lead before Leverkusen captain Simon Rolfes levelled after 54 minutes.

Van Persie re-established the three-times European champions' lead five minutes later with an acrobatic volley and Rooney made amends for his earlier misses with a left-footed effort for his 200th United goal in all competitions.

Antonio Valencia made the winning margin more comprehensive with a goal after 79 minutes before Omer Toprak's late strike for Leverkusen as United's David Moyes enjoyed his first taste of managing in the Champions League group stage with a victory. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Ken Ferris)