RPT-Soccer-Chelsea to host Burnley in Premier League season opener
LONDON, England, June 14 Chelsea will open the defence of their Premier League title at home to Burnley when the season kicks off on the weekend of Aug.12-13.
MANCHESTER, England Nov 21 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney sat out training on Monday but should be fit for their Champions League match at home to Benfica, manager Alex Ferguson said on the eve of the game.
The England international, who has scored nine league goals this season, played the whole of Saturday's 1-0 win at Swansea City in the Premier League.
"Wayne Rooney got a few knocks on Saturday, he missed training today, but he should be OK for tomorrow," Ferguson told a news conference before Tuesday's Group C match against the Portuguese side at Old Trafford.
He added that defender Jonny Evans had a tight hamstring but should also be fit for the game.
United and Benfica lead the group with eight points, with United ahead on goal difference.
Victory for either on Tuesday would put that side through to the knockout stage as group winners with a game to spare. A draw would send both through if FC Basel lose to Otelul Galati. (Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, England, June 14 Chelsea will open the defence of their Premier League title at home to Burnley when the season kicks off on the weekend of Aug.12-13.
June 14 Striker Tammy Abraham will decide on his future at Premier League champions Chelsea after England's campaign in the under-21 European Championships in Poland later this month, the 19-year-old has said.