(Adds details, quote)

By Sonia Oxley

MANCHESTER, England Nov 22 Benfica reached the Champions League knockout stages for the first time since 2005 when they held a sloppy Manchester United side to a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The English champions and last season's runners-up paid a heavy price for defensive blunders and need a draw in their final Group C match at Basel to advance.

United got off to the worst possible start when defender Phil Jones turned Nicolas Gaitan's left-foot cross into his own net in the third minute.

Somewhat shell-shocked after conceding their first goal in six games, United struggled to impose themselves until Nani's cross found Dimitar Berbatov's head and the Bulgarian nodded in a 30th-minute equaliser.

Darren Fletcher put the hosts ahead in the 59th minute before Benfica immediately hit back through the constantly dangerous Pablo Aimar after another United defensive mistake.

"It was disappointing but I think we were unfortunate not to win the game," United manager Alex Ferguson told Sky Sports. "We made a bad start but we got ourselves back into the game.

"They were bad goals to give away but these things happen in football."

United, whose defensive frailties had been exposed several times this season before a recent tightening up, made it hard for themselves when Jones, not under pressure from any Benfica players, inexplicably directed Gaitan's pass past David de Gea.

The 19-year-old hung his head in shame, while his team mates seemed to have their confidence drained away as Nani and Ashley Young could only muster weak shots in reply.

That changed when Berbatov, who had been barely noticeable after being selected for a rare start as Wayne Rooney was absent with a hip injury and Javier Hernandez was on the bench, met Nani's cross from the left with a powerful header.

Young could have doubled the lead less than a minute later but Benfica keeper Artur saved well and Aimar's shot at the other end was parried by De Gea as the game opened up.

United swung the game in their favour 13 minutes after the restart when a wonderful Patrice Evra cross found Fletcher, whose first shot was blocked by Artur before the midfielder stabbed home the rebound.

Celebrations were short-lived, however, with the hapless Jones once again involved in shambolic United defending.

His back pass to De Gea was poorly cleared by the Spanish keeper as the ball came to Bruno Cesar, whose cross was not dealt with by United centre back Rio Ferdinand and Aimar was on hand to smash in from close range.

Berbatov had a golden chance to snatch victory in the 78th minute when he was unmarked with only the keeper to beat but he fired over the crossbar.

United travel to Basel in their final group game next month, while Benfica host Otelul Galati.

Benfica top the group on nine points, level with United and one point ahead of Basel.

(Editing by Ed Osmond; To query or comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)