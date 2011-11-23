By Sonia Oxley
| MANCHESTER, England
United manager Alex Ferguson made a swift exit from the news
conference room when faced with a question about his
"struggling" team whose defensive shambles have complicated what
should have been a straightforward Champions League campaign.
The three-times European champions are facing the prospect
of finishing second in Group C -- and even that is not
guaranteed -- which would make a last-16 meeting with one of the
other big guns like Real Madrid or Barcelona a very real danger.
Two defensive blunders on Tuesday cost them two goals as
they were held 2-2 by Benfica at Old Trafford in a result that
put the Portuguese through to the knockout stage and on course
to finish as group winners.
Despite defender Phil Jones' third-minute own goal and the
same player's poor back pass that led to goalkeeper David de
Gea's bad attempt at clearing to hand Pablo Aimar an easy
finish, Ferguson maintained his team had not played badly.
"We played so well tonight, we made a lot of great chances
and played some really good football," he told reporters.
"I have no problems with my players at all. But that's the
game, it's a cruel one at times and it was cruel for us
tonight."
When one reporter at the post-match news conference asked
whether the fact United and Premier League leaders Manchester
City were struggling in Europe's elite competition showed that
standards were slipping in England, Ferguson dismissed the idea.
"We're not struggling," he replied, already out of his seat
and halfway towards the door.
With just two wins out of five games, they are not cruising
either.
FREAK RESULT
They need a draw in next month's final group game at Basel
to reach the knockout stage for the sixth successive year and
Ferguson was confident he would have more players to call upon
after being hampered by injuries and suspensions.
Captain Nemanja Vidic, whose return from injury had played
major part in United stringing together five wins with clean
sheets before the Benfica game, will be back from a two-match
European ban while fellow defender Chris Smalling is fit again.
The English champions were without Wayne Rooney on Tuesday
after he picked up a hip injury at the weekend and the striker
remains doubtful for Saturday's Premier League game at home to
Newcastle United.
"Wayne wasn't ready," Ferguson said. "If he had been 70
percent I might have put him on the bench.
"We will have a look at him over the next couple of days."
United will need no reminders that Basel, who would qualify
ahead of them with a win, are no pushovers after the Swiss side
came from behind to lead 3-2 at Old Trafford in September before
a last-minute Ashley Young equaliser.
"The reminder to us when we go to Basel is that we threw
that game away," Ferguson said.
"We have an opportunity to correct that freak result on
their own ground. It is not going to be easy but maybe I will
have a few more players back and my selections will be wider and
more varied.
"The chips are down for us but I have every confidence in my
team."
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar; To query or comment on this story
