MANCHESTER, England, March 5 Former Manchester United hero Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winner against his old club to give Real Madrid a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford and a place in the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday.

United, 1-0 up in the game after Real defender Sergio Ramos put through his own goal in the 48th minute and 2-1 ahead on aggregate, were sent reeling in a 10-minute spell midway through the second half as Real secured a 3-2 aggregate success.

The match changed when United winger Nani was harshly shown a red card in the 56th minute by Turkish referee Cuneyt Cakir for a clumsy but not dangerous high challenge on Real defender Alvaro Arbeloa.

Ten minutes later substitute Luka Modric, who had only been on the field for seven minutes, lashed in Real's equaliser from 20 metres and Ronaldo slid in at the far post to turn in a cross from Gonzalo Higuain to seal Real's place in the last eight.

