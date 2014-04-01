MANCHESTER, England, April 1 Manchester United and Bayern Munich battled to a 1-1 draw in their Champions League quarter-final, first leg on Tuesday as the visitors finished with 10 men after goalscorer Bastian Schweinsteiger was sent off.

Schweinsteiger, who fired home Bayern's equaliser in the 66th minute, was dismissed in the 90th for collecting a second yellow card for a foul on Wayne Rooney.

United took the lead in the 58th minute when the unmarked Nemanja Vidic stretched to clinically head a Rooney corner past goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Bayern equalised when Schweinsteiger, who will be suspended for the second leg, was left unmarked on a break and lashed the ball into the roof of David De Gea's net after substitute Mario Mandzukic nodded a cross from Rafinha into his path.

United had the ball in the net after five minutes when Danny Welbeck slammed home a rising shot from 15 metres but Spanish referee Carlos Velasco Carballo had already ruled that Welbeck raised his foot too high in a challenge with Javi Martinez. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Ken Ferris)