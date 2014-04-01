(Adds details)

MANCHESTER, England, April 1 Manchester United and Bayern Munich battled to a 1-1 draw in their Champions League quarter-final, first leg on Tuesday as the visitors finished with 10 men after goalscorer Bastian Schweinsteiger was sent off.

Schweinsteiger, who fired home the equaliser for the European champions in the 66th minute, was dismissed in the 90th for collecting a second yellow card for a foul on Wayne Rooney, who the Germany midfielder felt had dived.

United took the lead in the 58th minute when the unmarked Nemanja Vidic stretched to clinically head a Rooney corner past stranded goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Bayern equalised when Schweinsteiger, who will be suspended for the second leg, was left unmarked on a break and lashed the ball into the roof of David De Gea's net after substitute Mario Mandzukic nodded a cross from Rafinha into his path.

United had the ball in the net after five minutes when Danny Welbeck slammed home a rising shot from 15 metres but Spanish referee Carlos Velasco Carballo had already ruled that Welbeck raised his foot too high in a challenge with Javi Martinez.

After that scare Bayern established a grip on the game and created seven scoring chances in the opening 35 minutes as defenders David Alaba and Rafinha poured forward to support the attack and they looked sharper to the ball than the home side.

The best chance of Bayern's dominant spell came after 31 minutes when winger Arjen Robben was allowed too much space by the United defenders and De Gea had to dive full length to beat away the Dutchman's inswinging shot.

Welbeck then had a clear opportunity to open the scoring after 40 minutes. Rooney found his fellow England striker with a low through ball which defender Jerome Boateng attempted to block but fell over instead.

That allowed Welbeck time and space to beat Neuer but his weak chip gave the keeper the chance to make the save.

Both teams carved out more openings in the second half with Bayern nearly grabbing a late winner when a centre from Robben sped across an open goal with no-one on hand to tap it home.