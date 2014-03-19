UPDATE 1-Soccer-Arsenal keep Champions League hopes alive with Boro win
* Wenger made six changes to team that lost to Crystal Palace
MANCHESTER, March 19 Manchester United 3 Olympiakos Piraeus 0 - Champions League round of 16 second leg result.
Manchester United win 3-2 on aggregate.
At Old Trafford:
Scorer: Robin van Persie 25pen, 45+1, 52
Halftime: 2-0
Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (Netherlands)
(Editing by Toby Davis)
* Wenger made six changes to team that lost to Crystal Palace
* Wenger made six changes to team that lost to Crystal Palace