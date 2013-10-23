Manchester United's Wayne Rooney reacts after a missed opportunity during their Champions League soccer match against Real Sociedad at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

MANCHESTER, England Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney was glad on Wednesday former manager Alex Ferguson had now backtracked on comments that triggered months of speculation over the player's future.

Before bowing out after winning a 13th Premier League trophy of his almost 27-year reign at Old Trafford in May, Ferguson said the England international had asked for a transfer and his words led to a close season of rumours that Rooney was on his way out.

"Thankfully he's come back and corrected the story that I put a transfer request in and he's gone back and proven that I haven't," Rooney said the day after Ferguson's autobiography was launched in which the Scot said the forward "asked away" rather than referring to any formal transfer request.

"I haven't seen him since he retired, I'm happy under the new management. I'm working to get results under David Moyes and his coaching staff so that's the main thing for me. The other stuff doesn't concern me," added Rooney.

"I'm just happy playing my football at the minute. That's the past, I'm looking forward to the future now."

Rooney, who has enjoyed a major improvement in form since Moyes took over after often finding himself on the bench last season, did all the work to create the goal that gave United a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad in the Champions League on Wednesday.

He danced round several defenders and then unleashed a shot that smashed against the far post before rebounding and being turned into the net by Sociedad defender Inigo Martinez for an own goal in the second minute.

The England striker was at the heart of most United attacking threats, squandering several chances to stretch his team's lead, and has often been their best player this term after a season where he was overshadowed by Robin van Persie.

"I feel good, I feel fit, (I'm) enjoying my football so hopefully I can score more goals and keep trying to be successful," Rooney told Sky Sports on the eve of his 28th birthday.

"(My enjoyment comes from) the new coaches that have come in and it's really like a new lease of life... We are working to try and be successful as a team. We have a lot of players who are hungry.

"The results haven't been what we want, and that's what we're working to put right."

United have got off to a shaky start in the defence of their Premier League crown, sitting eighth in the standings with 11 points from eight games, but their victory over Sociedad puts their European campaign on track as it took them top of Group A.

Moyes was pleased with what he saw from Rooney against the La Liga side in a United performance that was overall rather wasteful.

"He was absolutely terrific tonight," the manager told Sky Sports. "I was just shouting at him in the last five minutes when he gave it away a couple of times in the corner but overall he's worked really well." (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Alison Wildey)