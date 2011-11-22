MANCHESTER, England Nov 22 Manchester United will face Benfica in Tuesday's Champions League Group C match without striker Wayne Rooney.

Manager Alex Ferguson had said the England international was expected to be fit for the match at Old Trafford despite sitting out training on Monday after picking up "a few knocks" in Saturday's 1-0 Premier League victory at Swansea City.

Ferguson named Dimitar Berbatov as the lone striker, leaving Saturday's goalscorer Javier Hernandez on the bench, as he aims for a win that would put United through to the knockout stage with a game to spare.