VALENCIA, Spain Nov 23 Roberto Soldado netted a blistering first-half treble to lift Valencia to a crushing 7-0 win over Genk in Champions League Group E on Wednesday that improved the Spanish club's chances of reaching the last 16.

Jonas opened the scoring when he headed home in the 10th minute at the Mestalla and the Brazilian forward sent Soldado clear three minutes later to make it 2-0 with a low shot past Genk goalkeeper Laszlo Koteles.

The pair combined again in the 36th minute when Soldado raced away from his markers and struck a powerful shot high into the net. The striker completed his hat-trick in the 39th with a tap-in at the far post from a Pablo Hernandez centre.

Pablo, who took the captain's armband when Soldado was replaced by Aritz Aduriz, curled in a fifth in the 68th minute, Aduriz muscled his way through to make it 6-0 two minutes later and Tino Costa added the seventh in the 81st.

