Napoli's Gokhan Inler (front R) celebrates with team mates Walter Gargano and Christian Maggio (L) after scoring against Villarreal during their Champions League Group A soccer match at the Madrigal Stadium in Villarreal, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

VILLARREAL, Spain Champions League debutants Napoli reached the last 16 after Gokhan Inler and Marek Hamsik scored in a 2-0 win at Villarreal on Wednesday.

The Italians secured second place in Group A behind Bayern Munich, despite the Germans falling 2-0 at third-placed Manchester City, who needed to win and hope Napoli drew or lost.

Swiss midfielder Inler struck from 25 metres out in the 65th minute to settle the nervous Italians who had struggled to make headway against already eliminated Villarreal.

Slovakian international Hamsik bundled the ball in from close range at a corner in the 76th, leaving their Spanish hosts without a point in their six group games.

Villarreal striker Marco Ruben fired against the post after only five minutes at the Madrigal but there was little to separate the sides in an evenly-balanced match.

Napoli were spurred on by news Manchester City had gone 1-0 up against Bayern as halftime approached and Hamsik sent a shot fizzing past the post.

As news filtered through that the Premier League leaders had scored a second just after the re-start, Napoli coach Walter Mazzarri was sent to the stands for pushing Nilmar when the Brazilian striker stumbled into his technical area.

Inler struck from distance to set Napoli on their way and Hamsik reacted quickest for the second when a poorly struck corner squirmed across the face of goal and he turned the ball over the line.

(Writing by Mark Elkington in Madrid, editing by Justin Palmer)