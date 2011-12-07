VILLARREAL, Spain Dec 7 Gokhan Inler and
Marek Hamsik scored to give Napoli a 2-0 win at Villarreal that
fired the Champions League debutants into the last 16 of the
competition on Wednesday.
The Italians secured second place in Group A behind Bayern
Munich, despite the Germans falling 2-0 at third-placed
Manchester City.
Swiss midfielder Inler struck from 25 metres out in the 65th
minute to settle the nervous Italians who had struggled to make
headway against already eliminated Villarreal.
Slovakian international Hamsik bundled the ball in from
close range at a corner in the 76th, leaving their Spanish hosts
without a point in their six group games.
