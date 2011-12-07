* Napoli qualify at expense of Manchester City
* Villarreal finish bottom without a point
(adds quotes=)
VILLARREAL, Spain Dec 7 Champions League
debutants Napoli held their nerve to beat Villarreal 2-0 with
goals from Gokhan Inler and Marek Hamsik securing them a place
in the last 16 at the expense of Manchester City on Wednesday.
The Italians finished second in Group A behind Bayern
Munich, with the Germans falling 2-0 at third-placed City who
needed to win and hope Napoli drew or lost.
Swiss midfielder Inler struck from 25 metres out in the 65th
minute to settle his nervous team-mates who had struggled to
make headway against already eliminated Villarreal.
Slovakian international Hamsik bundled the ball in from
close range at a corner in the 76th, leaving their Spanish
hosts, semi-finalists in 2006, without a point in their six
group games.
"We are a well-rounded team and we have a lot of running in
us. We like to get the ball and play football and this was key
to us passing to the next stage," Napoli's Argentine forward
Ezequiel Lavezzi told Spanish television.
"To be in a group as difficult as this makes it particularly
sweet to progress. It might be historic for us but we want to go
further.
"I wasn't interested in what Manchester City were doing
during the game. We were determined to concentrate on what we
were doing and winning our game, and luckily we achieved that,"
he said as a noisy contingent of travelling Italian supporters
celebrated in the background.
MAZZARRI OFF
Villarreal striker Marco Ruben fired against the post after
only five minutes at the Madrigal but there was little to
separate the sides in an evenly-balanced match.
Napoli appeared to be spurred on by news Manchester City had
gone 1-0 up against Bayern as halftime approached, a ripple of
cheers running round the stadium, and Hamsik sent a shot fizzing
past the post.
As news filtered through that the Premier League leaders had
scored a second just after the re-start, Napoli coach Walter
Mazzarri was sent to the stands for pushing Nilmar when the
Brazilian striker stumbled into his technical area.
Inler finally struck from distance to set Napoli on their
way and Hamsik reacted quickest for the second when a poorly
struck corner squirmed across the face of goal and he turned the
ball over the line.
"We played a good game, but perhaps they needed it more in
the second half. They played well and you can see they are a
very good team," Villarreal midfielder Bruno Soriano said.
"We have experience in the Champions League to have done
more but it is clear it was a very difficult group. Now we have
to focus on La Liga."
(Writing by Mark Elkington in Madrid, editing by Justin Palmer)