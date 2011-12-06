VILLARREAL, Spain Dec 6 Eliminated
Villarreal will be looking to restore damaged pride in
Wednesday's Champions League Group A match against Napoli and
should not be underestimated, the Italian club's coach Walter
Mazzarri said on Tuesday.
Semi-finalists in Europe's elite club competition in 2006,
injury-ravaged Villarreal have lost all five matches this time
but Mazzarri is not expecting an easy ride as his side bid to
clinch second place and a spot in the last 16 with a win at the
Madrigal.
Bundesliga club Bayern Munich are through as group winners
with 13 points, Napoli have eight in second and Manchester City
are third with seven.
"Villarreal have had very bad luck in this Champions League
and on paper they have nothing to play for," Mazzarri told a
news conference.
"But they have their pride and their footballing values and
all their players will be entering the field wanting to win the
game," he added.
"Villarreal are a very organised team and, despite their
multiple injuries, I am sure they will go out on the pitch
determined to beat us.
"We must think only of our match, must focus on our game and
our way of playing football and ignore everything else."
Villarreal coach Juan Carlos Garrido said a strong
performance was crucial to lift morale as the Spanish club
attempt to put their Champions League failure behind them and
reverse a poor run in La Liga.
"Napoli are trying to qualify for the next stage but our
objective is dignity," said Garrido, whose team have lost their
last two La Liga games and languish in 15th place.
"If we play a great match we will come away stronger because
we are contesting the strongest group in Champions League
history," he added.
"We want to exit this season's competition with pride by
beating a magnificent team.
"It's an important game for us because of what it signifies.
We have to try to win for our own good."
