PARIS A scuffle between Paris St Germain and Dinamo Zagreb erupted in central Paris on Monday ahead of the two clubs' Champions League clash, local police said.

"Clashes erupted between PSG and Dinamo Zagreb fans in the Bastille area. Police were sent to end the brawl," a police spokesman said.

"Some, mostly Croatians, were arresred and others were detained for questioning. One Croaian was severely injured," he added.

On Sunday, a French ministerial order decreed that Dinamo supporters would not be allowed to attend their team's Champions League Group A game at PSG.

Interior Minister Manuel Valls explained in the order that Dinamo fans were banned from travelling to the Ile de France region between November 6 at midnight and November 7 at noon.

The ministerial order revealed Croatian authorities had warned that some 150 to 200 violent Dinamo Zagreb fans, known as 'Blue Bad Boys' were planning to travel to Paris.

It also added that Dinamo's travelling supporters had a history of violence. PSG won the corresponding away fixture 2-0 on October 24.

The big-spending French side are second in the group with six points behind leaders Porto, on nine, with Dinamo bottom and yet to win a point or even score a goal so far.

