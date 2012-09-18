Sept 18 Facts and figures relating to Wednesday's Champions League matches in Groups E-H. GROUP E CHELSEA v JUVENTUS Head-to-head record Played: 2 Wins: Chelsea 1, draws 1 Previous matches CL: KO 25/02/09 Chelsea 1 Juventus 0 10/03/09 Juventus 2 Chelsea 2 * Defending CL champions Chelsea have won their last six CL home games and have conceded only three goals in their last eight CL matches at Stamford Bridge. * This will be Chelsea's 10th consecutive season in the CL in which they have a great record of consistency. They have always qualified for the knockout stages and have reached six semi-finals. * Juventus have a poor record in England, losing eight times on their last 10 visits and winning none. * Juventus drew all six group games in the Europa League two seasons ago, their last appearance in European competition. If they draw this game they would equal Rangers European record of seven consecutive draws, set six years ago. SHAKHTAR DONETSK v NORDSJAELLAND Head-to-head record - no matches * Shakhtar have failed to win any of their last four CL home games and have lost two of them. They have won only one of their last eight CL games overall. * Shakhtar beat B1901 Nykobing 4-2 at home and 5-1 away in the 1983-84 Cup Winners Cup, their only previous matches against a Danish opponent. * Danish champions Nordsjaelland are making their CL debut and are making only their fifth appearance in Europe. They have never been past the first round of a European competition before. * Nordsjaelland, who have never met a team from Ukraine before, have lost their last three European away games. - - GROUP F BAYERN MUNICH v VALENCIA Head-to-head record Played: 7 Wins: Bayern 2, Valencia 1, draws 4 Previous matches CWC: QF 14/02/68 Valencia 1 Bayern Munich 1 13/03/68 Bayern Munich 1 Valencia 0 UEFA: R1 10/09/96 Valencia 3 Bayern Munich 0 24/09/96 Bayern Munich 1 Valencia 0 CL: GP 28/09/99 Bayern Munich 1 Valencia 1 20/10/99 Valencia 1 Bayern Munich 1 CL: FL 23/05/01 Bayern Munich 1 Valencia 1 (in Milan, Bayern won on pens after extra time) * Bayern have won their last seven CL home games and 14 of the last 15. Their only defeat in Munich in that time was a 3-2 reverse to Inter Milan in the knockout round two seasons ago. * Bayern have lost just one of 19 home games against Spanish teams, a 3-2 defeat to Deportivo Coruna in the CL group stage in 2003-03. * Valencia have won only two of 13 away games in Germany, losing nine of them. * Valencia, Europa League semi-finalists last season after failing to get through their CL group, have not won any of their last six CL away games, drawing three and losing three. LILLE v BATE BORISOV Head-to-head record - no matches * Lille have won only one of their last eight CL matches and failed to score in four of them. * Lille have a generally poor record in the competition and can count only five victories in 26 games. In four previous appearances they have reached the last 16 just once. * As last season, BATE fought their way through three qualifying rounds to reach the group stage and were unbeaten in all six games. * It is BATE's third appearance in the CL and the Belarus team have yet to record a victory though they have drawn five of 12 games. - - GROUP G CELTIC v BENFICA Head-to-head record Played: 6 Wins: Celtic 3, Benfica 3 Previous matches EC: R2 12/11/69 Celtic 3 Benfica 0 26/11/69 Benfica 3 Celtic 0 (after extra time, Celtic won on toss of coin) CL: GP 17/10/06 Celtic 3 Benfica 0 1/11/06 Benfica 3 Celtic 0 CL: GP 24/10/07 Benfica 1 Celtic 0 6/11/07 Celtic 1 Benfica 0 * Celtic, returning to the CL after a three-year absence, have won seven of their last nine European home games and lost just one. * Celtic have an excellent home record in the CL, losing just two of 20 games in Glasgow and keeping 13 clean sheets. They have not lost at home in 11 previous games against Portuguese sides, winning 10, including three against Benfica. * Benfica, playing in their 200th match in the European Cup/Champions League, have won only one match in Scotland and that was more than 50 years ago when they beat Hearts 2-1 in the 1960-61 European Cup. * Benfica were unbeaten away in their CL group stage last season and gained a creditable 2-2 draw at Old Trafford against Manchester United, a result which contributed to the then English champions failure to reach the last 16. BARCELONA v SPARTAK MOSCOW Head-to-head record Played: 2 Wins: Barcelona 1, draws 1 Previous matches CL: GP 2/03/94 Spartak Moscow 2 Barcelona 2 16/03/94 Barcelona 5 Spartak Moscow 1 * Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 16 CL home games of which they have won 13. Last season they equalled Manchester United's 13 year-old record of scoring 20 goals in the CL group stage. * Barcelona have reached the semi-finals in each of the last five seasons, winning the title twice. * Spartak have lost 13 of their last 16 CL away games yet they have managed to win three of the last four. * Spartak have lost all four CL away games they have played in Spain. - - GROUP H BRAGA v CFR CLUJ Head-to-head record - no matches * Braga failed to reach the last 16 on their only previous appearance in the CL two seasons ago but they did advance to the Europa League and reached the final, losing to fellow-Portuguese club Porto. * Braga have played in European competition in 15 seasons but have never met a team from Romania. * Cluj, playing in the CL for the third time, made a bright start to their inaugural campaign with a surprise 2-1 away win against AS Roma four years ago. But in 11 matches since, they have only won once. * Cluj, who won all four matches in the qualifiers to reach this stage, have never played a team from Portugal before. MANCHESTER UNITED v GALATASARAY Head-to-head record Played: 4 Wins: Manchester United 1, draws 3 Previous matches EC: R2 20/10/93 Manchester United 3 Galatasaray 3 3/11/93 Galatasaray 0 Manchester United 0 CL: GP 28/09/94 Galatasaray 0 Manchester United 0 7/12/94 Manchester United 4 Galatasaray 0 * Starting with their defeat to Barcelona in the 2011 CL final, United have won just three European matches out of 11 and have lost four of their last five. * United, playing for a record 18th time in the competition, have won only three of the six home games they have played against Turkish opposition. * Galatasaray have not won any of their seven away games against English clubs but they can count creditable draws against Manchester United, Liverpool and Leeds United in their record. * Galatasaray, making their first appearance in the CL in six years, have not won any of their last eight CL away games and have lost seven of them. (Compiled by Paul Radford)