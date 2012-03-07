Nadal reclaims throne with brutal defeat of Wawrinka
PARIS Claycourt king Rafa Nadal regained his Roland Garros throne after two years in exile with a brutal 6-2 6-3 6-1 mauling of Swiss Stan Wawrinka to complete 'La Decima' on Sunday.
LONDON Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was charged with improper conduct by UEFA on Wednesday for comments made about the referee following Arsenal's Champions League exit to AC Milan.
Wenger, who is now facing the possibility of his third UEFA touchline ban in a year, accused referee Damir Skomina of awarding their opponents too many free kicks in Arsenal's 3-0 win on Tuesday.
Wenger confronted the Slovenian official at the end of a disappointing night when Arsenal were eliminated 4-3 on aggregate despite their emphatic victory at Emirates Stadium.
The case will be heard on March 29 by UEFA'S control and disciplinary body.
Wenger was hit with a one-match ban by European soccer's governing body for berating Swiss referee Massimo Busacca following his team's Champions League last-16 exit to Barcelona last March.
He was then handed a further two-match touchline suspension for violating that ban by communicating with the Arsenal bench from the stands during a playoff tie against Udinese earlier this season.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)
PARIS Claycourt king Rafa Nadal regained his Roland Garros throne after two years in exile with a brutal 6-2 6-3 6-1 mauling of Swiss Stan Wawrinka to complete 'La Decima' on Sunday.
MONTREAL Lewis Hamilton's love affair with the Canadian Grand Prix continued unabated on Sunday as he won the race for a sixth time and slashed Sebastian Vettel's Formula One championship lead to 12 points.