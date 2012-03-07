Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger reacts as he takes his seat before their English Premier League soccer match against Liverpool at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was charged with improper conduct by UEFA on Wednesday for comments made about the referee following Arsenal's Champions League exit to AC Milan.

Wenger, who is now facing the possibility of his third UEFA touchline ban in a year, accused referee Damir Skomina of awarding their opponents too many free kicks in Arsenal's 3-0 win on Tuesday.

Wenger confronted the Slovenian official at the end of a disappointing night when Arsenal were eliminated 4-3 on aggregate despite their emphatic victory at Emirates Stadium.

The case will be heard on March 29 by UEFA'S control and disciplinary body.

Wenger was hit with a one-match ban by European soccer's governing body for berating Swiss referee Massimo Busacca following his team's Champions League last-16 exit to Barcelona last March.

He was then handed a further two-match touchline suspension for violating that ban by communicating with the Arsenal bench from the stands during a playoff tie against Udinese earlier this season.

