Zenit St. Petersburg's Sergei Semak reacts during their Champions League Group C soccer match against Anderlecht at the Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule /Files

DORTMUND, Germany Zenit St Petersburg will go on the attack in their Champions League last 16 match against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in an attempt to overturn a 4-2 first-leg deficit, coach Sergey Semak said.

Caretaker Semak, who will make way for Andre Villas-Boas later this week after the Portuguese agreed a two-year deal on Tuesday, said Zenit had little to lose.

"The most important thing is that we do not want to be accusing ourselves of anything after the game," Semak told reporters. "We have not had a lot of time to change things. It was the most important task for me to bring the team together, to instil a team spirit.

"We need to show our best face, we will play attacking football and fight. But our chances are slim," added Semak, who took over from Luciano Spalletti after the Italian was sacked earlier this month.

Zenit's European campaign has been difficult, with the Russians managing just one win this season, back in October against Porto.

Zenit defender Nicolas Lombaerts said winning 3-0 against last season's Champions League runners-up was not impossible.

"We will be more compact tomorrow and we have worked on our defence," he said. "They have a really good team. It is not a coincidence that they played in the final last year.

"It will not be easy, we will have to win 3-0, but everything is possible in football."

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)