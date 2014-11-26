Zenit St. Petersburg's Hulk (C) fights for the ball with Benfica's Andre Almeida (L) and Enzo Perez during their Champions League group C soccer match at the Petrovsky stadium in St. Petersburg November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW Zenit St Petersburg set up a winner takes all clash with Monaco for a place in the Champions League knockout stages after Danny's goal gave them a nervy 1-0 win against Benfica in Group C on Wednesday.

Danny's well-taken 79th minute goal also ended Benfica's hopes of reaching the last 16 and ensured group leaders Bayer Leverkusen were guaranteed a spot in the next round.

The defeat was harsh on Benfica who created a number of good chances, but Danny's smart finish proved the difference as Zenit recorded their first win at home in the Champions League group stage in more than two years.

Benfica ended the match with 10 men after Luisao was sent off for a second bookable offence after a lunging tackle.

Zenit have seven points, two behind the now qualified Bayer Leverkusen who host Monaco (5) later on Wednesday.

The home side had the first chance when Hulk's dipping free kick was parried by Benfica keeper Julio Cesar, but neither Axel Witsel or Jose Rondon were able to turn in the rebound.

Rather than spur Zenit into life, however, Andre Villas-Boas's side were subdued thereafter as Benfica took control.

The visitors enjoyed a couple of decent opportunities but their best chance fell to Eduardo Salvio on 38 minutes.

Nicolas Gaitan had been by far the best player on the pitch and his vision found his fellow Argentine who had slipped in behind Domenico Criscito, but his powerful right-foot shot was well blocked by Yuri Lodygin.

Zenit were happy to reach halftime at 0-0 but the second half was little better for the Russian league leaders.

Benfica had another glorious chance when the ball broke to captain Luisao but the burly defender struck his effort wildly wide with only Lodygin to beat.

Zenit produced their first real excursion into Benfica's half on 63 minutes. Danny went on a mazy run before cutting back on to his right foot but rather than shooting the Portuguese international elected to try and play an intricate pass to Hulk.

Moments later, Rondon broke free down the left and played an inviting ball across the penalty area but there was not a single player in a blue shirt to tap it into the net.

Zenit finally began to hit their stride and with 11 minutes to go they finally gave the wrapped-up fans in the Petrovski Stadium something to shout about.

Hulk played an intelligent floated pass into the path of Danny who produced a fine half-volleyed finish past Cesar.

