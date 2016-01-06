LONDON Jan 6 Chelsea and former first team doctor Eva Carneiro failed to agree a settlement at an initial preliminary hearing on Wednesday into her dismissal by the Premier League club, according to media reports.

A full hearing will be held later in the year.

The BBC reported Carneiro's lawyer Mary O'Rourke as saying no settlement was reached.

The doctor did not speak to the media either when she arrived or left the building for the industrial tribunal hearing in Croydon, south of London, where she was accompanied by her husband Jason de Carteret.

Carneiro, who worked for Chelsea for six years until she left in September, is claiming constructive dismissal and sex discrimination against the Premier League champions.

She was relieved of her match day duties following a public disagreement with then-Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho in August.

Carneiro is seeking reinstatement in her role as first-team doctor, damages for sex discrimination from Mourinho, and a personal injury compensation and aggravated damages from Chelsea.

Carneiro and Mourinho clashed in the closing minutes of Chelsea's opening league match of the season against Swansea City at Stamford Bridge on Aug.8.

Carneiro ran on to the pitch together with physio Jon Feran after being called on by referee Michael Oliver to treat Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard.

After the game Mourinho described them as "impulsive and naive" because it meant Chelsea being briefly reduced to nine men near the end of the game after previously having goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois sent off.

Mourinho was himself sacked by Chelsea last month after a poor run of results left the side 16th in the table hovering just above the relegation zone.

Wednesday's hearing took place after both sides failed to reach an earlier agreement.

It was held to allow them to deal with witness statements and disclose documents before the full hearing is held later this year, probably after the end of the season, in late May or early June. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Alan Baldwin)