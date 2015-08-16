BERLIN Aug 16 Chelsea have signed Ghana left back Abdul Rahman Baba from Bundesliga club Augsburg, the German side said on Sunday.

British and German media reported that the English champions paid 20 million pounds ($31.29 million) for Baba.

"Abdul Rahman Baba made a big leap in the past year for us," Augsburg CEO Stefan Reuter said on Twitter.

"It is not only a recognition for his work but also ours when a top international club like Chelsea want to sign him."

The 21-year-old Ghana international joined Augsburg last year after two seasons at Greuther Fuerth. ($1 = 0.6393 pounds) (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)