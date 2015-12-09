Chelsea's manager Jose Mourinho (R) and former team doctor Eva Carneiro attend a training session at Cobham in Surrey, south England in this file photo dated April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON The head of FIFA's medical committee Michel D'Hooghe has stated his support for Chelsea's former club doctor Eva Carneiro, who has brought a legal case against the club for constructive dismissal, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, named a respondent in the case, is also the subject of an individual legal action.

"Of course I support Eva Carneiro," D'Hooghe was quoted as saying by the BBC. "She did her job, she did her duty - when somebody is medically in trouble she has to intervene. Of course she has my support and the whole medical committee's.

"I have had email contact with her and she is very happy with the global support of the medical world in football."

Mourinho called Carneiro "impulsive and naive" and removed her from first team duties after she went on the pitch to treat Eden Hazard during the opening match of the Premier League season against Swansea City at Stamford Bridge on Aug. 8.

Chelsea were already down to 10 men after goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was sent off and, with Hazard having to leave the pitch after treatment, they were temporarily left with nine players.

The match finished 2-2.

D'Hooghe said Carneiro might find it difficult to get another job in football but added he would help her if required.

"I can imagine that in the short term she might have some problems with that," he said. "But with her personality and her competence she must certainly have a great future and if I can help her I will do it."

