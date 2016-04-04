Football soccer - Italy news conference - Udine, Italy - 23/03/16 File photo of Italy's coach Antonio Conte attending a news conference ahead of their international friendly against Spain. Conte was named as Chelsea's new head coach with a three-year contract, the outgoing... REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/Files

Factbox Antonio Conte, who was appointed Chelsea manager on Monday but will take over from Guus Hiddink after Euro 2016:

Born in Lecce, Italy, July 31, 1969

PLAYING CAREER

* Made his Serie A debut for his hometown team US Lecce against Pisa aged 16 years, eight months in 1985 as a central midfielder

* Played 89 matches for Lecce over six years, scoring one goal

* Moved to Juventus in 1991, where he played 418 games over 13 seasons, winning five Serie A titles, the Champions League, the UEFA Cup and the Italian Cup

* Represented Italy at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States and the 2000 European Championships in Belgium and Netherlands

* Retired from playing football at the end of the 2003-04 season

EARLY MANAGERIAL CAREER

* First managerial appointment was with Arezzo in the Italian Serie B in July 2006

* Appointed to manage Serie B side Bari in December 2007, leading them to promotion to the top-flight following the 2008-09 season

* Was in charge of Atalanta between September 2009 and January 2010 before joining Siena, who had recently been relegated

* Led Siena straight back into the top-flight after they finished runners up in Serie B

JUVENTUS

* Signed a two-year to manage Juventus in May 2011, winning the Serie A title for three seasons in a row and two Italian Super Cups

* Resigned as Juventus manager in July 2014

ITALY NATIONAL TEAM

* Named manager of the Italian national team from August 2014 until Euro 2016, replacing Cesare Prandelli

* Won his first game as Italy manager against the Netherlands 2-0

* Sealed Euro 2016 qualification for Italy in October 2015 with a 3-1 win over Azerbaijan

* Italian Football Federation confirmed on March 15, 2016 that Conte would step down as manager after the Euros

CHELSEA

*Conte appointed Chelsea manager on Monday on a three-year deal

(Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)