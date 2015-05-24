Football - Chelsea v Crystal Palace - Barclays Premier League - Stamford Bridge - 3/5/15Chelsea's Didier Drogba in actionReuters / Dylan MartinezLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ''live'' services....

LONDON Didier Drogba is leaving Chelsea for the second time and will play his last game for the Premier League champions against Sunderland on Sunday.

The Ivory Coast striker, who first signed for Chelsea in 2004, has scored 104 goals in 253 league matches, becoming a talisman during the most successful era in the west London club's history.

Drogba will be best remembered for scoring a late equaliser and the decisive spot-kick in the penalty shootout against Bayern Munich which won the 2012 Champions League final.

The 37 year-old re-signed for Chelsea last year, after leaving the club in 2012 for Shanghai Shenhua and then Turkey's Galatasaray following a highly successful eight year spell.

In total Drogba has won four Premier League titles with Chelsea, three League Cups, four FA Cups and the Champions League.

The striker was voted Chelsea's greatest-ever player by supporters in 2012.

"I want to play for at least one more season and in order to play more football I feel I need to go to another club," he told Chelsea's website.

However he also raised the possibility of a return to the club once his playing days are over, saying: "All the fans know my love for Chelsea and I hope to be back here in the future in another role."

(Reporting by Douglas Beattie; editing by Justin Palmer)