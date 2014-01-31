LONDON Jan 31 Chelsea's French winger Gael Kakuta has joined Lazio on loan until the end of the season, the English Premier League club said on their website (www.chelseafc.com) Friday.

It will be France Under-21 international Kakuta's fifth loan spell away from Stamford Bridge having previously spent time with Fulham, Bolton Wanderers, Dijon and Vitesse Arnhem where he has spent the past season and a half.

Kakuta, 22, joined Chelsea from Racing Lens in 2007 and has made 16 appearances for the first team. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Ken Ferris)