LONDON Feb 18 Chelsea Football Club have condemned an incident, captured in amateur video footage in the Paris metro, that shows fans pushing a black man off a train and chanting "we're racist".

The video was filmed before Chelsea's Champions League match against Paris St Germain at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on Tuesday evening, according to reports in British media.

"Such behaviour is abhorrent and has no place in football or society," the club said in a statement in response to the reports.

"We will support any criminal action against those involved, and should evidence point to involvement of Chelsea season-ticket holders or members the club will take the strongest possible action against them, including banning orders."

The amateur footage, posted on the website of the Guardian newspaper, shows a black man trying to squeeze onto a busy train at the Richelieu-Drouot metro stop only to be pushed back repeatedly by a group of men.

The men can be heard chanting "we're racist, we're racist, and that's the way we like it".

The BBC reported that French police were investigating the incident.

Paul Nolan, a British resident of Paris who filmed the video, told BBC Radio Four the Chelsea fans in the metro carriage had seemed "very aggressive" and it was an "ugly scene". (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)