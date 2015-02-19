(Adds Chelsea statement)
PARIS Feb 19 The victim of a racist incident
involving Chelsea fans on the Paris metro did not know the
incident was filmed and widely broadcast and will now lodge an
official complaint with police, he told Le Parisien.
"I don't speak a word of English ... but it was clear to me
they were picking on me because of the colour of my skin," said
the victim, identified by the French daily as Souleymane, 33.
The Paris prosecutor's office has started an investigation
to find the people responsible for chanting: "We're racist and
that's the way we like it" as they stopped a black man boarding
a train on Tuesday.
Chelsea reacted on Thursday by suspending three people from
their Stamford Bridge stadium following an internal
investigation.
"If it is deemed there is sufficient evidence of their
involvement in the incident the club will issue banning orders
for life," the English Premier League leaders said in a
statement.
The incident was captured on video by another passenger on
the platform at the Richelieu-Drouot station before Chelsea drew
1-1 with Paris St Germain in Tuesday night's Champions League
last 16 first-leg tie at the Parc des Princes.
"I took the next metro and went back home without telling
anyone, not even my wife or kids," said Souleymane after an
incident he said lasted six or seven minutes.
"What would I have told my kids? That daddy was pushed in
the metro because he's black?".
Police said no arrests were made in relation to the match
but amateur footage posted on The Guardian newspaper's website
(www.theguardian.com) clearly showed the incident, which has
been widely condemned by soccer authorities including Sepp
Blatter, president of governing body FIFA.
INTOLERABLE ACT
"We firmly condemn this intolerable act of discrimination.
Only the values of sport should inspire the football fans. They
value the gathering of all, whatever their origins," said a
statement from PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi.
"Sport must carry the spirit of fraternity. This problem
concerns all club officials and calls for vigilance."
French League (LFP) president Frederic Thiriez said his
organisation was considering filing a civil suit.
"What happened is intolerable," he added in a statement.
"Football must fight racism on a daily basis. It's a
priority. And it's in the name of that priority that we wish to
file a civil suit. I welcome the English authorities and Chelsea
FC's reactivity who are at our side in that fight."
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho is expected to address the
incident at a news conference on Friday.
The Premier League's only black manager Chris Ramsey, in
charge of Queens Park Rangers, said Chelsea should not be blamed
for the behaviour of their fans.
Souleymane told Le Parisien he was used to racism but it was
the first time it happened to him on the Paris underground.
"I didn't know I had been filmed. Talking about this now
encourages me to lodge a complaint with the police," he said.
The Metropolitan Police in London has appealed for anyone
with information to come forward.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Julien Pretot, editing by
Janet Lawrence and Justin Palmer)