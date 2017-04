SANTIAGO Oct 18 Chile will play Brazil in a friendly next month in Canada as part of their preparations for 2014 World Cup finals.

They will meet the World Cup hosts on Nov. 19 in Toronto, four days after playing England at Wembley, the Chilean FA (ANFP) said on its website (www.anfp.cl) on Friday.

Chile, who finished third in the South American qualifiers, will host Germany in March. (Writing by Javier Leira; editing by Alison Wildey)