SANTIAGO, March 31 A Chinese investment group has made an offer to buy a stake in Chilean soccer club Colo Colo that would make it the largest shareholder, a local newspaper reported on Friday.

An unnamed group had made the approach to Anibal Mosa, the club president and current holder of the shares, and Mosa was "seriously considering" the offer, said El Mercurio, citing a "high-placed source".

Mosa's 29.8 percent stake in holding company Blanco & Negro entitles him to three seats on the nine-seat board of directors of Santiago-based Colo Colo, one of Chile's most popular soccer clubs. The newspaper said he declined to comment on the story.

The move into ownership of a Latin American club would be unusual for Chinese investors. However, in a bid to boost their growing domestic league, Chinese clubs have invested heavily in Argentine and Brazilian players and coaches.

Brazil's former World cup winning manager Luiz Felipe Scolari is at Guangzhou Evergrande, while a host of players that include Brazil regulars Renato Augusto and Paulinho and former Chelsea midfielders Oscar and Ramires all now play for Chinese clubs.

