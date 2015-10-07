Chilean fans gather on the street with the image players of Alexis Sanchez (L) and Arturo Vidal in Concepcion after Chile's victory over Peru in their Copa America 2015 semi-finals soccer match in Santiago, Chile June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo/Files

SANTIAGO Chile striker Alexis Sanchez and midfielder Arturo Vidal are doubtful for Thursday's World Cup qualifier against Brazil after struggling to shake off injuries, coach Jorge Sampaoli said on Wednesday.

Copa America champions Chile are due to play Brazil on Thursday in Santiago before travelling to Lima for a clash with Peru on Tuesday.

"Neither Vidal nor Alexis are confirmed for the Brazil game," Sampaoli said at a pre-match news conference. Neither player has been in full training since travelling to join the Chile squad this week, he added.

Arsenal forward Sanchez left the field early during the second half of Sunday's encounter with Manchester United, after suffering what manager Arsene Wenger described as "a little groin problem".

Vidal missed Bayern Munich's last Champions League clash due to a knee injury and only played a few minutes of last weekend's Bundesliga game.

"Right now I see Arturo Vidal far from fit for the game, at least the first tie," said Sampaoli.

(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien, editing by Pritha Sarkar)