Chile's national soccer team head coach Jorge Sampaoli delivers a statement to the media in Santiago, Chile, January 13, 2016. Sampaoli, who led the national team to their first major trophy at last year's Copa America, wants to continue working in the country, he said on...

SANTIAGO Chile's football association (ANFP) said on Thursday that negotiations had broken down with coach Jorge Sampaoli, who has indicated that he is looking for a way out of his contract.

Sampaoli, who led the national team to their first major trophy at last year's Copa America, said on Wednesday that he no longer feels respected in Chile and was hoping to resolve his differences with the ANFP in order to end his contract early.

The embattled coach added that his image was damaged and he has been unable to concentrate on his job after his contract details were disclosed by local media.

"We were willing to significantly reduce the exit clause (in his contract) and give him flexibility to pay it over time. This was unfortunately rejected by the coach," said ANFP vice-president Gaspar Goycoolea.

Sampaoli would have to pay $6 million to get out early from his contract, which he renewed two months ago and ends in 2018.

"We have handed over all the records to our team of lawyers," said Goycoolea.

