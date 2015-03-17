SANTIAGO, March 17 Fiorentina midfielders David Pizarro and Matias Fernandez have been recalled by Chile for their Copa America warmup friendlies against Iran and Brazil.

Chile play Iran in Sankt Poelten, Austria on March 26 and Brazil in London three days later in the teams' first meeting since the Brazilians won their World Cup last-16 clash on penalties in June.

Pizarro and Fernandez missed out on a place in Chile's squad at the World Cup in Brazil.

Coach Jorge Sampaoli, who is preparing his team to host the Copa America from June 11-July 4, is expected to add home-based players to his squad after this weekend's domestic league matches.

Chile, who have never won South America's top international competition, are in Group A with Mexico, Ecuador and Bolivia.

Squad:

Goalkeeper: Claudio Bravo (Barcelona)

Defenders: Eugenio Mena (Cruzeiro), Mauricio Isla (Queens Park Rangers), Gonzalo Jara (Mainz), Miiko Albornoz (Hanover 96), Gary Medel (Inter Milan), Enzo Roco (Elche), Igor Lichnovsky (Porto B)

Midfielders: Carlos Carmona (Atalanta), Arturo Vidal (Juventus), Charles Aranguiz (Internacional), David Pizarro, Matias Fernandez (both Fiorentina), Rodrigo Millar (Atlas), Jorge Valdivia (Palmeiras), Pedro Pablo Hernandez (Celta Vigo), Jose Fuenzalida (Boca Juniors)

Forwards: Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal), Eduardo Vargas (Queens Park Rangers), Fabian Orellana (Celta Vigo) (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; editing by Justin Palmer)