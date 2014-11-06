SANTIAGO Nov 6 Midfielder Jorge Valdivia, who backtracked on his decision to quit the Chile team after the World Cup, has been recalled for this month's friendlies against Venezuela and Uruguay.

Coach Jorge Sampaoli's decision follows Alexis Sanchez's request after last month's 2-2 draw at home to Bolivia that he needed an attacking midfielder like Valdivia or Matias Fernandez to link up with.

Arsenal's Sanchez often dropped back during that match looking for the ball and was berated by Arturo Vidal for complicating his task as playmaker.

Valdivia, who last played for Chile in the last 16 at the World Cup where they lost to hosts Brazil on penalties, has been in fine form for Palmeiras in the Brazilian championship.

Fernandez, however, was not included on a list of 18 foreign-based players named by the Chilean association ANFP. Sampaoli is expected to add home-based players after weekend league matches.

Sampaoli also did not include Argentine-born West Ham United striker Mauro Zarate, who announced last week he was available for Chile after deciding his chances of international football for the country of his birth were virtually non-existent.

Porto central defender Igor Lichnovsky, whose grandfather was Slovakian and father Austrian, was picked and is in line for his first cap.

Chile, who host next year's Copa America and are looking to win the trophy for a first time, face Venezuela on Nov. 14 and Uruguay four days later, both at home.