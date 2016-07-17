UPDATE 2-Rugby-Superb Saracens retain European title
* Heartbreak for Clermont with third final defeat (Adds quotes, detail)
July 17 Former Chelsea striker Demba Ba has suffered a horror leg break while playing for Shanghai Shenhua in a Chinese Super League derby against Shanghai SIPG on Sunday.
The 31-year-old Senegalese collapsed in the 63rd minute of his side's 2-1 victory after a challenge from Sun Xiang, with his left leg giving way beneath the knee as he fell to the ground.
"It could end his professional career," Shenhua coach Gregorio Manzano told reporters. "I would rather lose the game than lose Ba." (Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
May 13 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 21 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Joshua King (Bournemouth) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)