July 17 Former Chelsea striker Demba Ba has suffered a horror leg break while playing for Shanghai Shenhua in a Chinese Super League derby against Shanghai SIPG on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Senegalese collapsed in the 63rd minute of his side's 2-1 victory after a challenge from Sun Xiang, with his left leg giving way beneath the knee as he fell to the ground.

"It could end his professional career," Shenhua coach Gregorio Manzano told reporters. "I would rather lose the game than lose Ba." (Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Pritha Sarkar)