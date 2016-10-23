Defending champions Guangzhou Evergrande claimed their sixth Chinese Super League title in a row after a 1-1 draw with Yanbian Fude on Sunday.

Paulinho, signed from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur last year, gave Guangzhou the lead at the Tianhe Stadium just before the break but they were denied a win when Yoon Bitgaram struck for the visitors in the 88th minute.

With two games left in the season, manager Luiz Felipe Scolari's side are an unassailable seven points ahead of second-placed Jiangsu Suning to give the Brazilian coach his second Chinese title since joining in June last year.

It remains to be seen whether Scolari will see out the remainder of his two-and-a-half-year contract after the club agreed to bring in Marcello Lippi but terminated the deal on Saturday as the Italian World Cup winner was named as China's national team coach.

Despite their dominance in the league, Guangzhou Evergrande, Asian Champions League winners in 2013 and last year, failed to get through the group stage of the continental competition.

Guangzhou next travel to Jiangsu Suning on Wednesday.

