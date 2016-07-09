LONDON, July 9 Senegal's Papiss Cisse has joined Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng, his relegated English club Newcastle United said on Saturday.

The transfer fee for the 31-year-old striker, who had been at Newcastle for four and a half years after joining from SC Freiburg for 9.0 million pounds in 2012, was not revealed.

Cisse scored 44 goals in 131 appearances for the Magpies, who were relegated from the Premier League in May but will be hoping to bounce right back from The Championship under manager Rafael Benitez.

Shandong are one from bottom of the Super League, in one of the two relegation berths, midway through the Chinese season after a 2-0 home defeat by champions and leaders Guangzhou Evergrande last weekend. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)