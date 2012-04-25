Nan Yong poses next to the FIFA World Cup trophy on display in Beijing March 14, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

BEIJING Nan Yong, the former head of Chinese soccer, faced charges of taking 1.48 million yuan in bribes on Wednesday, state media said, the latest episode in China's drive to clean up widespread corruption in the sport.

The trial of the one-time director of the Chinese Football Administrative Center on 17 counts of bribe-taking comes a day after another past soccer head, Xie Yalong, was tried on charges of accepting 1.7 million yuan in bribes.

The two former soccer officials, tried in China's northeastern Liaoning province, are the highest ranking officials snared in an anti-graft campaign in the sport launched over two years ago, the official Xinhua news agency said.

Xie, 56, told the court he admitted to some charges after being forced to confess, and his lawyer told state media that he feared for his life during interrogations, Xinhua reported.

Also on Wednesday, the former head of the Chinese Football Association's referees committee was indicted for bribe-taking and trials began for four former national team players accused of match-fixing.

Chinese Football Association chief Wei Di warned against future corruption in the sport and said it was considering working with FIFA and Interpol.

"Lessons have been learned from the scandals, but similar cases might happen again in the future. So we must stay vigilant all along," Wei told reporters in Beijing, according to Xinhua.

Chinese soccer has been dogged by match-fixing scandals for years which, along with violence on and off the pitch, has turned fans off the domestic game.

A prominent former soccer boss and a referees director were handed long jail terms for bribery and match-fixing in February.

