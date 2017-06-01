HONG KONG Choi Yong-soo resigned as head coach of China's Jiangsu Suning on Thursday, one day after the side were eliminated from the Asian Champions League by Chinese Super League (CSL) rivals Shanghai SIPG.

Jiangsu, who finished as runners-up to Guangzhou Evergrande in both the league and Chinese FA Cup under South Korean Choi last season, have made a poor start to the 2017 domestic campaign and sit just one point above the relegation zone.

Wednesday's 3-2 home defeat to Shanghai was the final straw for Choi, who tendered his resignation following the 5-3 aggregate loss in Nanjing.

"Due to personal reasons, Choi Yong-soo has officially submitted his request to terminate his contact," Jiangsu said in a statement on its official social media account on Thursday.

"After careful consideration, the club agreed to his request. Choi Yong-soo will no longer serve Jiangsu Suning Yigou Football Club as head coach with immediate effect.

"The club appreciates Choi and his coaching team's hard work and their contribution during the past year. We wish him and his team a bright future in their lives and their careers.

"Our Chinese coaching team will take over training and coaching responsibilities on a temporary basis. In the meantime, the club is seeking a new head coach who can lead Jiangsu in the right direction."

Choi took over at Jiangsu last June after spending the previous five years with FC Seoul, where he led the club to the K League title in 2012 before losing to Guangzhou Evergrande in the Asian Champions League final the following season.

