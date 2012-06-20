June 20 Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba has signed for Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua, the player said on his website on Wednesday.

Drogba, who chose not to renew his contract with Chelsea after scoring the decisive penalty in their Champions League triumph over Bayern Munich last month, has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the big-spending Chinese club.

The 34-year-old will link up with his former Chelsea team mate Nicolas Anelka in Shanghai, who are managed by ex Argentina boss Sergio Batista. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)