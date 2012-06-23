Soccer-With World Cup looming, Chelsea's Batshuayi wants more playing time
June 8 Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi is concerned that his lack of playing time at Chelsea could derail his hopes of playing at next year's World Cup finals.
June 23 Didier Drogba is hoping to create a similar impact in the Chinese Super League as David Beckham has made in Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States, the Ivory Coast striker said on Saturday.
Earlier this week Drogba completed his transfer from European champions Chelsea to Shanghai Shenhua where he will join former Stamford Bridge team mate Nicolas Anelka.
The Ivorian said he was determined to help the game in China develop.
"I love to learn and to see different cultures," Drogba told reporters. "So, for me, it's a very good experience.
"It's a challenge. People say 'yeah Chinese football is not so good'. Maybe it's a bit ambitious as a reference point to take David Beckham but people were saying when he went to America that it's not a good move.
"What he has done for the MLS, the publicity, it has no price so that's why I am going ... I want to do something good for Chinese football. I want to help them to grow and develop." (Writing by Matt Barker; editing by Tony Jimenez)
June 8 Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi is concerned that his lack of playing time at Chelsea could derail his hopes of playing at next year's World Cup finals.
June 8 Chelsea striker Diego Costa is looking for a move away from Stamford Bridge after being told by manager Antonio Conte that the 28-year-old is not part of his plans at the Premier League club, the Spain international has said.